No-nonsense MATIANGI maintain matatu crackdown is still on despite nationwide strike beginning Monday - They will know that I mean business

Sunday November 11, 2018 - Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS), Fred Matiang’i, has maintained that the planned matatu clampdown will go on despite the strike notice issued by matatu operators yesterday.





Speaking during a fundraising ceremony at Nakuru’s California SDA Church on Saturday, Matiangi insisted that the madness within the public transport sector and insurance companies must come to an end whether the operators like it or not.





He said more officers will be deployed to aid in the crackdown, noting that the move is meant to make our roads safe.





He urged PSV operators to the take stringent measures positively saying that they will restore sanity and save lives.





“There is no turning back from Monday, November 12.”





“All must comply including insurance companies stopping dubious deals,” said Matiang’i.





Yesterday, matatus operators said they will down their tools starting from Monday to protest against the enforcement of Michuki rules.



