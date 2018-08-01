No more bad blood between me and RAILA! RUTO tells LUO Nyanza as he launches roads in the region and vows to work with Baba even after 2022

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has announced an end to the bad blood between him and NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking while on a tour of Migori and Homa Bay Counties, the home turf of Raila, Ruto declared his willingness to work with the former Prime Minster for the sake of unity of the country.





“I have nothing against Raila.”





“In fact, we are working closely with him and President Uhuru Kenyatta under the Building Bridges Initiative brought about by the handshake,” said Ruto.





The DP insisted that Kenyans did their part in last year’s General Election and it was time to reap the fruits of their labour





Ruto launched several development projects in Migori and Homa Bay Counties yesterday, among them roads, noting that Luos too deserve to be proud of being Kenyans just like the rest of Kenyans.



