Nilirudi nyumbani bila bibi kujua, nikapata mlango uko wazi nikaingia na kujificha kwa kitanda, huwezi amini chenye nilisikia na kuona.

I had a girlfriend, a very beautiful curvy chic with whom we were blessed with a daughter. This girlfriend of mine was a total orphan who lived with her distant relative, the only person who could host her in the city. So she used to come, we stay for one week, sometimes for three days, yaani vile anataka but we were not married as in(come we stay).



When she got pregnant, her rela went nuts about it when she discovered I was the one responsible coz I was jobless by then and I was not that straight you know. I promised to marry her coz I loved her or I thought so. Fast forward.





Ikafika time ya kuzaa akapelekwa nyumbani azalie huko. Things got complicated and she was forced to go the c-section way. Akakaa nyumbani for almost six months, hana simu na Mimi sijui kwao and there was no way I could ask her rela.



When she finally came back to Nairobi, she could not live with her rela anymore so I took her in, of course I wanted my kid so badly. There was one thing disturbing us though. She wasn't seeing her periods. We thought they'd resume after nine months, wapi. So I talked to a doctor friend of mine, a former classmate to examine her.



The tests revealed that she had no womb. How? From when?? So we confronted that relative of hers about it and she defiantly told us pointblank that she instructed the doctor to remove it during delivery. Reason? No reason! Seriously?? I was livid and swore to get back at her in my own way.



So ikabidi tuzoe ivo coz that was the reality and there was nothing we could do about it. I thought of taking legal action but decided not to. By then, I had completed college and was still hustling, dropping CVs kila mahali. To sustain our selves mi nlikuwa nikienda mjengo na yeye nikamtafutia salon ajifunze kusonga na hizo urembo za wamama.



Mjengo mi nlikuwa mtu wa kubeba blocks ya kupeleka upstairs. Kama ni third floor kuendelea, it was five shilling per stone, hiyo ni six by six block na kama ni four by four ni three bob, so ubebe vile utaweza kwenye utachoka ndio utahesabiwa ulipwe. Nilikuwa nikiingia site 730, napeleka mawe 200 and by 930, am out of that place one thousand shillings richer. Hiyo job inataka food, sembe ile serious. Nilikuwa nazibeba mbili mbili, nikienda trips tano na left shoulder, zingine tano na right na ile speed unakimbia nayo stairs, watu wanakupisha tu. Saa hizo stairs bado iko na zile scaffold za support kwa hivo you have to manoeuvre your way.



Kama ni mchanga ya plaster, utaambiwa ni wheelbarrow ngapi unapeleka. Uchukue gunia ya simiti ujaze mchanga ihesabiwe. Hii job nilikuwa nikienda, napitia base flani natwanga ugali mlima kwanza alafu nikirudi hiyo saa nne, napitia Mathare valley nipige ugali nyama tena, hapo ugali nyama ilikuwanga twenty bob, sijui hao watu walikuwa wanatoa hizo nyama wapi, ndio niende kejani ningoje lunch. Nilikuwa nikirudi kwa keja ni kitu saa saba huko.



One day, sikupitia pale Mathare Valley kukula lunch baada ya job kama kawaida , nikaenda kwa hao straight. Nilipata mlango ikiwa wazi, wife ni kama alikuwa hapo tu karibu. Nikataka nimsurprise. Nikaingia kwa nyumba nikatoa viatu nikaficha na nikaingia kwa bed nikanyamaza. Of course it was a single room imegawanywa na curtain. After 20mins hivi nikaskia akiongea na mama mwingine na wakakam wakaingia kejani. Nikaskia akifungua karatasi na kuchukua kisu na chopping board pale kwa stand ya vyombo. "Yaani hizi mifupa ndio huyu mkisii anaeza nitomba na fujo hivo, wacha kesho atajua wazimu wangu". Nikaskia wakicheka na kupeana mkono vile wamama wadaku hufanya.



I couldn't absorb that breaking news, iliniuma sana so I cleared my throat and turned in bed. She pulled the curtain and our eyes locked. We didn't talk. Yule mwenzake kurealize kama niko kwa nyumba alitoka mbio sana akapotea, naye pia hakuchelewa. Alitoka na slippers zilikuwa hapo mlangoni na hizo nguo alikuwa amevaa, akaenda kabisa. Hata sijui mtoto alikuwa ameachwa wapi during her sexcapades. I've never seen her to date. I think that girl must be around twelve by now. One day I'll look for my kid ni vile sijui their whereabouts.