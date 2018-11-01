NGO wants EACC to initiate removal of Migori Governor, OKOTH OBADO for killing SHARON OTIENO and stealing Sh 2 billion.

Thursday November 1, 2018

-A Non Government Organisation (NGO) has petitioned the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to initiate a process of removing Migori Governor, Okoth Obado from office over gross misconduct.





Mr Obado is accused of murdering Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby in September. He is out on bond pending trial, which starts next year.





The governor is also accused of stealing Sh 2 billion from Migori county government between year 2015 and 2018.





Now International Centre for Policy and Conflict (ICPC) wants the commission to invoke its powers under its Leadership and Integrity Act, the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and Chapter Six of the Constitution to have the governor resign or forced out of office.





“Obado’s case provides a watershed moment for EACC to deal with impunity and corruption, a mortal blow through enforcement of accountability, integrity and ethics on all state office holders consistent with the ongoing campaign against corruption and impunity,” said ICPC Executive Director Ndungu Wainaina.





“It is not only imperative for the holder of the office of governor to have the highest standards of integrity, but independently that the integrity of the institution must be preserved” Wainaina added.





He also noted that having criminal elements in politics, whether they are convicted or not, tarnishes the image of the office they hold.



