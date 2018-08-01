NGO Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - SHOFCO

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) combats extreme poverty and gender inequity in Kenya by linking tuition-free schools for girls to a set of high-value, holistic community services for the urban poor. In our model, a girls’ school becomes a portal for large-scale social change.

Through a demand-driven approach in grassroots development, our model extends beyond the schools for girls, broadening outreach by providing communities with integrated basic services through three other initiatives: health, community empowerment, and clean water and sanitation.

Teachers

Overview

We are seeking three individuals that will be responsible for creating a flexible elementary grade program and a class environment favorable to learning and personal growth.

This aimed at ultimately developing a generation of strong, ethical, community-centered female leaders of tomorrow.

The available teaching roles include:

1. Music Teacher: Kibera,

2. English Teachers (1 in Mathare and 1 in Kibera)

Key Responsibilities and Job Dimensions

· Develop lesson plans and instructional materials.

· Provide individualized and small group instruction in order to adapt the curriculum to the needs of each student.

· Create and use a variety of instructional strategies,

· Translate lesson plans into learning experiences.

· Establish and maintain standards of student behavior needed to achieve a functional learning atmosphere in the classroom.

· Evaluate students’ academic and social growth.

· Prepare progress reports and keep records.

· Communicate with parents on students’ progress.

· Interpret the school program.

· Coordinate with other professional staff members in assessing and helping students solve health, attitude, and learning problems.

· Create an effective environment for learning.

· Select and requisition books and instructional aids.

· Maintain required inventory records.

· Supervise students in and out-of-classroom activities during the school day.

· Administer group standardized tests in accordance with school and national testing program.

· Participate in curriculum development programs as required.

· Participate in faculty committees and the sponsorship of student activities.

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Education with music Major or P1 with strong music teaching experience

· P1 qualification with more than 3 yrs English teaching experience in upper classes including handling KCPE class

Professional Qualifications

· Any music professional experience e.g ABRSM only for music teachers

Other requirements (unique/job specific)

· At least three years of music or English teaching experience

· Proven ability to work collaboratively and flexibly with a diverse team of teachers

· Should have composed and presented music items up to the National level only for music teachers

Functional Skills:

· Articulating information

· Adopting practical approaches

· Providing insights

· Taking action

Behavioral Competencies / Attributes:

· Establishing rapport

· Valuing individuals

· Inviting feedback

· Understanding people

Hours, Start Date and Duration: Monday – Friday | 7.30 AM – 4.30PM

Location / Workstation: Kibera and Mathare ( State your preferred location)





Head Teacher

Overview: We are seeking an individual that will be responsible for maintaining a high quality of education in line with SHOFCO’s vision, mission and guiding principles; and the overall coordination of the school curriculum, activities, and operations to ensure that the school runs efficiently and effectively on a day to day basis.

Key Responsibilities and Job Dimensions

· Ensure that the programs of the school are consistent with the vision, mission, and guiding principles of SHOFCO schools.

· Coach, mentor, and evaluate the performance of the whole faculty.

· Oversee proper implementation of SHOFCO Curriculum using recommended teaching methodologies.

· Ability to offer teacher training in curriculum design, implementation, and evaluation.

· Develop a long-range in-service plan for the faculty in collaboration with the Education Management team.

· Collect, analyze, share and interpret internal and external school assessment data and ensure the data is used strategically to improve student academic performance.

· Oversee the planning, execution, and analysis of intervention programs targeted at the needs of diverse academic subgroups.

· Develop and administer the general school routine, and coordinate all activities within the school.

· Manage the school budget, supply acquisition, HR efforts, and administrative duties; and ensure efficient usage of school resources.

· Identify intellectual, physical, social and emotional needs affecting student’s success in school in collaboration with teachers, students, parents, and social worker.

· Maintain effective communication to keep staff, students and parents properly informed.

· Encourage and initiate continuous improvement in curriculum and teaching methods.

· Maintain an educational philosophy and school climate which encourages a cooperative and participatory attitude on the part of all teachers and students.

· In charge of the boarding section of the school.

· Manage and develop external partnerships and represent the school in interactions with government officials.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor Degree in Education or any related field

Professional Qualifications

· P1, Bachelor’s degree in Primary Education

Other requirements (unique/job specific)

· Must be registered with the Teachers Service Commission

· 8 Years’ Experience and training in student-centered approach to education that encourages exploration, inquiry, problem-solving and real-world thinking skills

· 4 Years’ Experience in school administration

Functional Skills:

· Proven communication and influencing skills

· Organization management

· Proven ability to coach, motivate and build strong relationships

· Computer literacy

· Analytical skills

· Leadership skills

Behavioral Competencies / Attributes:

· Strategic thinking

· Adaptability and decisiveness

· Honesty and integrity

· Initiative and enthusiasm

· Openness and sound judgment

· Firm and objective

Hours, Start Date and Duration: Monday – Friday | 7.30 AM – 4.30PM and Two Saturdays in a Month

Location / Workstation: Kibera





Finance Manager

Overview: We are seeking an individual that will be responsible for responsible for the day to day running of the finance department by monitoring organization and department financial performance, preparing monthly management accounts, liaising with the fundraising team on fundraising bids and strengthening the financial systems and processes in an effort to support the pursuit of SHOFCO’s strategic goals.

Key Responsibilities / Duties / Tasks

· Provide financial reports and interpret financial information to managerial staff while recommending courses of action.

· Undertake strategic financial analysis and assist with strategic planning.

· Oversee operations of the finance department, set goals and objectives and design a framework for these to be met.

· Maintain the financial health of SHOFCO by managing and controlling income, cash flow and expenditure.

· Develop financial system and processes for financial forecasting, budgets and consolidation and reporting for the organization.

Monitor and work closely with management in taking timely action to ensure that budgets and financial plans stay within approved levels.

· Oversee the complete, timely and accurate financial data capture for SHOFOC’s transactions and provide timely and accurate financial reports to all budget holders.

· Develop trends and projections for SHOFCO’s finances.

· Manage the preparation of the organization’s budget including overseeing the preparation of programme budgets.

· Prepare monthly management accounts for the organization.

· Support in preparing draft year-end financial accounts prior to audit.

· Coordinate preparation for external and internal audits and ensure proper maintenance of accounting records in compliance with local requirements.

· Supervise bank reconciliations, petty cash and expenses.

· Conduct reviews and evaluation of cost-reduction opportunities.

· Carry out business modelling and risk assessments.

· Ensure SHOFCO’s compliance with necessary legal and statutory financial reporting.

· Coach and mentor the finance team.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Accounting, Business Administration or any other related field

· Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Finance and Accounting is advantageous

Professional Qualifications

· Qualification in Accounting – CPA, ACCA, Membership with ICPAK is must

Other requirements (unique/job specific)

· 4 years’ experience as a financial manager

· Extensive understanding of financial trends both within SHOFCO and general market patterns

· A solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles

· Working knowledge of statutory legislation and regulations

Functional Skills:

· Examining information

· Articulating information

· Making decisions

· Checking things

Behavioural Competencies / Attributes:

· Team working

· Managing tasks

· Upholding standards

· Directing people

Hours, Start Date and Duration: Monday – Friday | 8.00 AM – 5.00PM

Location / Workstation: Kibera

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their applications together with a cover letter and CV to jobskibera@shininghopeforcommunities.org or drop their hard copies at our Head Office in Kibera, Gatwekera.

Please state your current and Expected Gross salary in the Cover Letter.

Applications without this information will not be considered.

DO NOT ATTACH TESTIMONIALS at this point.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.