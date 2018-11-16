NGO Jobs in Kenya – IntraHealth

IntraHealth International

The goal of the USAID funded Human Resources for Health (HRH) Kenya Mechanism is to strengthen HRH systems at the national and county government levels to improve

health outcomes for the Kenyan people.

In order to strengthen its team, the Mechanism is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the following position:

HRH Coordination Manager

Working under the direction of the Team Lead — Leadership and, Management, the HRH Coordination Manager will provide technical assistance and coordination on HR management and development issues, especially those relating to universal health coverage (UHC) and, support a special national level taskforce committee on HRH policy and strategy.

S/he will ensure that adequate technical and coordination support is granted to the taskforce, especially in review of the HRH strategy II and, development of the new HRH strategy (2019-2023).

The support will be through a multi-stakeholders’ consultative approach comprising of the public health sector, national institutions with HRH mandate, private and faith based health sector players, development partners and implementing partners.

Responsibilities

· Take lead in planning and management of the UHC HRH sub-committee secretariat activities including, communication to stakeholders, providing linkage to the various

stakeholders, taking minutes and, writing activity reports.

· Serve as primary focal point for receiving and collating feedback and updates from the UHC HRH sub-committee and taskforce committee on policy and strategy on

HRH.

· Provide organizational development support towards the operationalization of the Kenya Health HR Advisory Council and Kenya Health Professionals Oversight

Authority.

· Coordinate activities relating to review of the Health Sector Human Resources for Health Strategic Plan (2014-2018), and development of new plan up to dissemination

stage.

· Support resource mobilization activities with development partners to enable implementation of the UHC HRH sub-committee and taskforce committee on policy

and strategy on HRH for example in review and development of HRH strategy, alignment of community health personnel scheme of service and harmonization of HIV/

RMNCAH community workforce to GoK Community Strategy.

· Support the alignment of relevant HRD documents to UHC including those related to the capacity building of Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) to deliver

on the UHC mandate

· Support establishment of a regular engagement mechanism between union leaders and county/national government.

· Through the stewardship of the MOH Human Resource Director, coordinate and monitor implementation of existing priority HRH issues and plans towards UHC; and

identify important emerging HRH issues that require attention.

Education / Experience Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree with a focus on human resources management

· A Master’s degree in HRM will be an added advantage

· At least 4 years working experience in supporting public health sector at the national level.

· Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of health workforce issues in Kenya

· Proven experience working and liaising with external stakeholders, including GOK / MOH, international donors, health organizations — private and faith-based is highly

desirable

· Familiarity with public sector HR issues including development/formulation of strategies and policy guidelines will be highly desirable

· Knowledge of relevant employment and labor laws applicable in Kenya

· Strong interpersonal and communication skill s

· Good project management and coordination skills

· Solid computer skills to include proficiency using e-mails, power point, word and spreadsheet applications

This position will be for an initial contract period of 1 year





Program Officer

Reporting to the Team Lead – Health Workforce Training, the Program Officer will provide programmatic and logistical support to the National and County HRH interventions.

Responsibilities

· Maintain and update calendar of project activities including travel and visiting schedules, staff and other meetings and remind the team of upcoming events.

· Provide logistical support to all project activities including, availability equipment and materials for presentations.

· Support Mechanism’s County HRH/HRD Manager in the implementation of county cluster interventions

· Support the counties to adopt and implement HRM policies and guidelines.

· Assist in the coordination and planning of inter county Human Resources for Health Inter-Agency Coordination Committees.

· In liaison with Mechanism’s County HRH/HRD Manager support strengthening of the HRH Units in human resource management and, development

· Prepare and/or edit drafts of routine office correspondence, reports, contracts, and terms of referenœ for contractors and respond to enquiries on a timely basis.

· Develop County profiles including list of County leadership contacts and update regularly.

· Establish and maintain a filing system for the program portfolio.

· Liaise with the procurement, logistics and finance teams on requisitioning for services in line with approved budgets in collaboration with the supervisor.

· Conduct activity budget monitoring to ensure effective utilization of financial resources in consultation with the supervisor.

· Follow up and submit project progress reports as appropriate.

Education & Experience Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management, Social sciences or equivalent relevant field of study.

· At least 4 years working experience in a similar environment.

· Proficiency in Microsoft office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power point).

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously with prioritization paying attention to detail, quality and deadlines

· Demonstrated competence in working with stakeholders.

· Strong verbal and written communication skills.

· Good interpersonal and analytical skills.

· Experience in a USAID funded Project is an added advantage.

