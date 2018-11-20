NGO Jobs in Kenya - IMA World Health

IMA World Health

Program Assistant

Reporting to the Administration Manager, the Program Assistant/s will provide programmatic and operational support to the program teams. S/he will work closely with the program teams at both national/county and sub-county levels.

The Program Assistant will be responsible for providing programmatic and administrative support to Afya Jijini program teams across all the program areas.

S/he will work with the program teams in planning and executing meetings, trainings/workshops and other program activities at county/national and sub-county level.

The support will include but not limited to logistics, compilation of Activity programmatic and payment reports, reconciliation of technical and program activities, raising of Purchase and Activity Requests on a timely manner.

Essential Functions

· In collaboration with the program teams, support organizing for program meetings, training activities and other form of activities.

· Provides support in compiling the weekly program Activity schedules for the assigned technical/Program teams and provides required programmatic and administrative support.

· Works closely with the Program focal persons to ensure that procurement and Activity Requests for scheduled activities are raised on a timely and proactive manner in accordance with laid down procedures while maintaining necessary close liaison with the authorizing officers, Finance and procurement teams for timely execution.

· Maintains familiarity of program budgets whenever completing purchase and/or Activity Requests.

· Ensures necessary Activity Trackers are completed and updated.

· Supports program teams on update of required program databases such as iRIS and Trainet.

· Ensures that Activity/program unit’s issues related to procurement & finance are profiled and resolved without delay.

· Support the technical team in reconciliation of activity reports and necessary back-ups of final reports.

· Ensures that all relevant activity documents are submitted to Finance on a timely, accurate and proactive manner for timely processing of participants’ allowances.

· Maintains adequate technical knowledge by attending program meetings including necessary collaboration to ensure that there is reasonable understanding of the Afya jijini program and its operations.

· Maintains Professional development by ensuring that there is initiative to interact with all program areas/persons with a view gaining of broad programmatic and operational understanding.

· Handling correspondence regularly amongst teams ensuring action and follow ups are maintained.

· Develops and maintains necessary filing system for assigned program documents.

· Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Minimum Requirements

Education & Experience

· Diploma in a suitable field such as social science, finance and accounting, project management, or office management

· Degree is an added advantage

· Minimum of one year working experience

Competencies

· Proficient with Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint).

· Fluent in English & Kiswahili

· Effective verbal and written communication skills

· Attention to details

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously with prioritization

· Good interpersonal skills with ability to effectively interact within and across all project teams

· Self-driven, able to work independently with minimal supervision

· Flexibility to adapt to changing program requirements.

· Able to work innovatively to address programmatic challenges in a high pressure environment.





TB / HIV Service Delivery Advisor

With a mission to restore health and healing to those most in need, IMA World Health is a non-profit, faith-based organization that offers extensive expertise in health systems strengthening as well as neglected tropical diseases, malaria, HIV, non- communicable diseases, and sexual and gender based violence prevention programs in some of the most challenging and post-conflict settings throughout Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean.

IMA in Kenya is looking to recruit TB / HIV Service Delivery Advisor for the Afya Jijini Project.

Role Summary: IMA World Health is seeking a TB/HIV Service Delivery Advisor to contribute to HIV/AIDS/TB programmatic efforts in Kenya. This position is expected to guide TB/HIV service of IMA’s PEPFAR-funded programming in Afya Jijini, a USAID funded contract working in Nairobi County.

As Afya Jijini team member and reporting to the DCOP/SDTA, this position will:

· Work closely with the DCOP to ensure standardization of HIV/TB care and treatment and prevention services (HTS, PMTCT, VMMC) across all Afya Jijini supported sites

· Provide leadership to HIV care and treatment service delivery integration activity design, planning, and implementation

· Ensure the development and implementation of the minimum packages of care for HTS/VMMC/PMTCT/TB/HIV Care and Treatment across all the Afya Jijini sites, in line with the National program

· Be responsible for providing day to day contact with each cluster teams on HIV care and treatment and TB and VMMC activities, providing technical assistance to establish and strengthen implementation of integrated and comprehensive HIV Prevention, Care and Treatment and TB activities at each supported site, improve quality of services and monitor progress towards achievement of quality results in order to attain the objectives of Afya Jijini.

· Participate in the development and implementation of integrated project work plans and oversee the implementation of the same

· Represent the project in PEPFAR funded activities with USAID, PEPFAR, and other implementing partners

· Provide targeted mentorship and supportive supervision at Afya Jijini supported facilities

· Supervise and/or mentor select technical and programmatic staff

· Ensure achievement of all project deliverables including quarterly and annual PEPFAR targets

· Work closely with the M/E team to ensure timely quarterly and annual reporting of HTS/VMMC/PMTCT/TB/HIV care and treatment achievements

· Participate and contribute in Nairobi Regional Technical Working groups (HTS/VMMC/PMTCT/TB/HIV Care and Treatment), selected national TWGs and ensure National initiatives are implemented at Afya Jijini supported facilities, as needed

· Work closely with other technical leads within the Afya Jijini consortium to ensure integration of activities across the various program areas (WASH, CQI, Laboratory, Pharmacy, RMNCH, HRH)

· With the respective program Officers at the County, Sub County and Sub Grantees, coordinate the Afya Jijini implementation of HTS/VMMC/PMTCT/TB/HIV Care and Treatment activities in line with the National HIV program

Minimum Qualifications

· Medical Doctor with Advanced Degree in Medicine (M.Med) or Public Health

· Demonstrated technical leadership in integrated HIV programming

· A minimum of five years’ experience in PEPFAR funded programming

· Experience working county and sub county teams as well as representation in HIV national forums in Kenya

· Proven management skills and a research background will be an added advantage

· At least 3 years clinical experience in HIV care and treatment programs

· Technical understanding of quality and quality improvement with experience in implementing the same in a large HIV Program





Manager, Communication and Knowledge Management

The Manager, Communication and Knowledge Management works with the M&E, technical, programmatic and administrative staff to ensure that information developed by is shared and transformed into readily available knowledge that supports effective decision-making.

Summary of Responsibilities:

· Provide technical support to the project to develop capacity in information and knowledge management

· Coordinate programs and initiatives related to dissemination and use of knowledge acquired by AFYA Jijini consortium partners and national/international stakeholders

· Develop, produce, disseminate and distribute Afya Jijini communication materials in clear and accessible manner for a range of technical and non-technical audiences.

· Serve as the point of contact with USAID Kenya on media and public relations matters as well as the in-house expert on branding, marking, and positioning of Afya Jijini communications materials and deliverables.

· With the technical team, lead the documentation and dissemination of core technical issues, strategies and lessons emanating from AFYA jijini’s work.

· Support capacity development of the technical team in writing and documentation, and lead the packaging and dissemination of AFYA Jijini success stories and lessons learned.

· Provide assistance to work teams in planning knowledge-sharing strategies, including approaches to remote collaboration and technical knowledge updates.

· Regularly promote knowledge exchange and learning opportunities e.g. coordinating Brown-Bag presentations, informing staff of applicable online discussion lists and communities of practice internal and external to Afya Jijini.

· Proactively seek out and acquire content suitable for sharing within the office and through organization-wide repositories,

· Work with Program, Finance and Administrative teams to ensure timely submission of high quality quarterly, semi-annual, annual and end of program reports to donor and HQ.

· Serve as focal point for the collection and standardization of training manuals and materials prior to them being sent for printing.

· With the program officers, regularly develop and issue program status materials, leaflets, brochures etc. that portray the achievements and status of the project, aimed at different audiences.

Job Requirement, Knowledge, Skills and Competencies:

· Master’s Degree in Communication or related field; OR Bachelor’s Degree or with 3-5 years’ experience in knowledge management

· He/She must have at least 5 years’ professional communications experience as a writer/editor preferably in Reproductive Health, International Health and/or HIV/AIDS.

· The candidate should demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills, high level of conceptual and strategic thinking as well as writing and editing skills.

· Extensive practical experience in applying information technology to the implementation of knowledge management and knowledge sharing .

· Demonstrated ability to prepare/review complex technical reports; and deliver effective oral presentations

· Demonstrated competence to assess priorities and manage a variety of activities in a time-sensitive environment and meet deadlines with attention to detail and quality. .

How to Apply:

Please submit your application to jijinihr@imaworldhealth.org