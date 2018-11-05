Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s adopted son, Satrin Osinya, graduates from kindergarten in style (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 05, 2018

- Remember baby Satrin Osinya? The toddler Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, adopted after his mother was killed in a terror attack in Likoni Church in March 2014?





Well the young boy has come so far and over the weekend, he graduated from kindergarten.





Satrin graduated at Runda Oak kindergarten and will be joining class one at the start of the next academic year in January 2019.





To celebrate the achievement, Governor Sonko made sure Satrin had a day to remember by throwing him a graduation bash.





The flamboyant governor shared pictures of Osinya’s ceremony and wrote, “Congrats Baby Satrin following your graduation.





“The devil thought that baby Satrin will not survive but God healed him and he became part of my family.





“To shame the devil who was already defeated 2000 years ago, today Baby Satrin has graduated at Runda Oak kindergarten. He joins class one.”





Two years ago, Satrine’s brother Gift sat for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and joined the prestigious Lenana School.





See photos below.

