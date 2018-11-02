MZUNGU pedophile, who was wanted for defiling three minors two years ago, arrested in Kasarani (PHOTOs)

, , , , 08:46

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Friday, November 02, 2018 - A Dutch pedophile who has been on the run for two years after defiling three minors has finally been arrested.

Hans Egon Dieter Vriens, a Dutch national, was arrested Thursday in Nairobi’s Kasarani area by detectives from the Child Protection Unit and Transnational Organized Crime Unit.

The suspect is accused of defiling three girls aged 8, 9 and 10 years in 2016.

The DCI, through Twitter, said Hans Egon Dieter Vriens has been on the run for two years and his passport is unknown.

He is set to be arraigned in court today, Friday 2nd November 2018.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 9 football matches where you can make over Sh7,000 from just Sh300 stake.

Friday, November 02, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely out...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno