MZUNGU pedophile, who was wanted for defiling three minors two years ago, arrested in Kasarani (PHOTOs)

Friday, November 02, 2018 - A Dutch pedophile who has been on the run for two years after defiling three minors has finally been arrested.





Hans Egon Dieter Vriens, a Dutch national, was arrested Thursday in Nairobi’s Kasarani area by detectives from the Child Protection Unit and Transnational Organized Crime Unit.





The suspect is accused of defiling three girls aged 8, 9 and 10 years in 2016.





The DCI, through Twitter, said Hans Egon Dieter Vriens has been on the run for two years and his passport is unknown.





He is set to be arraigned in court today, Friday 2nd November 2018.