Mzee ni wewe! Have you seen this recent VIDEO of RAILA ODINGA working out in the gym?(WATCH)

, , , , , 03:34

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Monday, November 5, 2018-Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has been keeping fit in the gym despite his advance age.
It’s very hard to find his agemates taking their health and fitness seriously.

“Baba” goes out for regular workout and that’s why he keeps getting younger and becoming more vigorous in the political scene despite his age.

Here’s a video of Baba busy working out in the gym.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Chelsea v Crystal Palace EPL clash and 22 games played today where you can make good money

Sunday, November 04, 2018- Chelsea welcome London rivals, Crystal Palace, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening hoping to make it 11 games...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno