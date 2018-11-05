Mzee ni wewe! Have you seen this recent VIDEO of RAILA ODINGA working out in the gym?(WATCH)Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 03:34
Monday, November 5, 2018-Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has been keeping fit in the gym despite his advance age.
It’s very hard to find his agemates taking their health and fitness seriously.
“Baba” goes out for regular workout and that’s why he keeps getting younger and becoming more vigorous in the political scene despite his age.
Here’s a video of Baba busy working out in the gym.
