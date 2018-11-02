My relationship with DENNIS ITUMBI is deeper than Love - Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE speaks out.

Friday, November 02, 2018 - Disgraced Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, has spoken out for the first time about her relationship with Dennis Itumbi.

The former lovers have been in everyone’s lips recently, with Itumbi in particular earning plaudits and criticism in equal measure for his fervent support for Maribe as she faces charges for the murder of Monica Kimani.

Itumbi has been waxing lyrical on social media penning prayers for Maribe throughout her time in custody.

When Jacque was granted bail by Justice James Wakiaga, Itumbi was seen hugging her father, Mwangi Maribe, in court.

Even at Maribe’s parent’s home, Itumbi was around as celebrations went on late into the night.

His romantic gestures have set tongues wagging with some claiming he’s just a hopeless romantic hoping to get some by coming to the rescue of a damsel in distress.

However, Itumbi has denied taking advantage of Maribe’s situation.

“I work for State House, I do not stand with Jacque because I have a lofty title acquired over time, but because we share something more meaningful and important than a job title – friendship” Itumbi said in an interview with a local daily.

He added: “By the way, last weekend, I told her, as her very supportive father and mother listened, ‘people are saying I am trying to win you back’…”

“To which Maribe replied, “Tell them, we share a soul. Something deeper than love, a friendship that words can only spell but not explain.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.
