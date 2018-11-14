My office is leading in the fight against corruption in Kenya, forget what people are saying - RUTO tells foreign investors and the diplomatic corps

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has told development partners that the Jubilee Government is committed in its war to eliminate graft in the country.





Speaking on Wednesday when he met members of the diplomatic corps, Ruto said the Government is committed to eliminating opaqueness and promote accountability in a bid to dismantle graft.





“The fight against organised crime, mismanagement, theft, and corruption is now running full steam and there are no friends, no relatives and no political sides,” Ruto said.





“The massive resources invested by the Government and the partnership built in enhancing the capacity of EACC, DPP, and DCI are beginning to bare fruits and this combat is going to be relentless and thorough,” Ruto added.





The DP further challenged other arms of Government to play their role in the ongoing purge against corruption in order to expedite the realization of the Government’s development plan.





“Every arm of Government must weigh in on this assault and every citizen must play their part,” he said.



