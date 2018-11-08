My dress my choice! Lupita Nyong’o’s brother, Junior, defends decision to step out in a dress.

Thursday, November 08, 2018-

Lupita Nyong’o’s younger brother, Junior, has come out to defend his outfit to a city event over the weekend.





Junior, who resides in the US where he has been pursuing a course in performance art, left tongues wagging when he stepped out wearing a dress to a popular event in Nairobi.





A curious fan took him to task on social media to shed light on the inspiration behind his dressing.





Junior defended his outfit saying that it was liberal and looked good.





A fan asked him on social media. “Bro what’s up with the dress?”





Junior: “ Uko na shida?”

The fan replied: “Nah bro, just wanna know the thought process behind it.”

“There is no thought process my G. If a piece of clothing looks good it looks good,” said Junior.