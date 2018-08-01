MUTHAMA bans journalists from his functions! Calls them Githeri media, even Daily Nation! This is what they have been doing to the KAMBA

Monday November 12, 2018 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has banned journalists from attending his functions saying they have been marginalising Ukambani in their stories.





Speaking on Sunday at Thinu Catholic Church in Kathiani on Sunday, Muthama said journalists have been giving Ukambani a “blatant blackout”.





“These young men you are seeing here will file their stories today and the earliest they will be published is next week Friday if they are lucky.” Muthama said.





Muthama threatened to lead a boycott call against media companies’ products if the trend was not reversed.





“There has been a consistent scheme by these companies to marginalize Ukambani as if nothing good can come from here,” he said.





“Tomorrow you will see ‘very weak stories’ from different parts of the country as ours here go down the drain. This is completely unacceptable,” Muthama stated.





He further noted that Ukambani’s only hope in news coverage remains local FM and national radio stations as well as some TV stations.



