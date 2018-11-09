MUSEVENI declares BABU OWINO a persona non gratta in Uganda- you will be arrested and jailed if you set foot in UGANDA

Friday November 9, 2018-

Uganda Government has written to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Kenya banning Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, from visiting the country.





Through a letter directed to the CS Foreign Affairs, Monica Juma, from the Minister of Internal Affairs in Uganda, General Haji Odongo, Babu is accused of undermining the legitimately elected government of the Republic of Uganda.





Last month, Babu hosted the Kyadondo East MP, Bobi Wine in Nairobi where they attended different functions and events and allegedly uttered inflammatory and seditious words against President Yoweri Museveni.





Babu has consequently been barred from visiting Uganda unless he seeks special clearance from Uganda’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.





The letter has warned that anybody found disregarding the directive will be liable for prosecution.





Last month Babu claimed that he had received warning messages that he would be arrested if he tried to step into Uganda.





Babu also said that the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament had written to his Kenyan counterpart Justin Muturi protesting remarks made by the Embakasi East MP against President Museveni.



