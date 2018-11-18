MURKOMEN’s former squeeze NAISULA LESUUDA walks down the aisle, KIPLAGAT is a lucky man (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - Sexy Samburu West MP, Naisula Lesuuda, who was once linked to an extramarital affair with Senator Murkomen, has walked down the aisle.





The former KBC anchor turned politician exchanged vows with her long-time boyfriend identified as Robert Kiplagat at ACK St. Phillips Lesirai in Samburu.





Naisula had announced her engagement in January to Mr Kiplagat saying,





“Here’s to new beginning… all said and done, I thank God for the growth that I have experienced both politically and in my personal life. Yesterday, marked an important day in my life. I said yes. Blessings in double portions. Here’s to love and light in 2018."





Various leaders among them Speaker Justin Muturi congratulated Lesuuda on her big day.

Muturi took to twitter and wished Lesuuda a happy marriage with her newly-wed husband.





“Hearty congratulations to Samburu West MP, Hon. Naisula Lesuuda, on the auspicious occasion of her wedding today to Mr. Robert Kiplagat. I wish you happiness and God's blessings," the Speaker of the National Assembly posted.





Here are photos from the wedding.