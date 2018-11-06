MUGO wa WAIRIMU’s rape victims blame DPP’s NOORDIN HAJI over delay of the case - This moron should be rotting in jail, he is simply a psychopath

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Fake doctor, Mugo wa Wairimu, has once again hit headlines after NTV carried out an expose of him sedating patients and procuring abortions in Kayole Estate, Nairobi.





Nabbed in 2015 in Nairobi’s Zimmerman area, Mugo was arrested for raping patients but he was released on a Sh 1 million cash bail or a surety of Sh 2 million.





He managed to raise the amount and from that time, he has been operating in Kayole where he procures abortions and also sedates his patients while undergoing procedures.





In the expose that was aired by NTV’s Dennis Okari, Mugo admitted to being untouchable even by the police.





He said he was released due to lack of forensic evidence and witnesses.





But one of his victims identified as Mitchelle Brenda has come forward highlighting her plight in the hands of Mugo.





Brenda is disappointed by Kenya’s justice system.





She reported the case at Kasarani Police Station but was turned away “for lack of enough evidence.”





“When I reported at Kasarani I was treated very badly and told that I didn’t have enough evidence, luckily I kept my O.B number…” she said in one of her posts.





She was raped by Mugo in November 2014 on a Saturday.





Since then she has been in and out of Milimani Law Courts till January this year.





Brenda was among the many victims who accused the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of being behind Mugo’s activities.





“They say they have no evidence to charge him and that is why we are frustrated,” said one of the suspects identified as Nyambura.





Mugo is currently on the run after Flying Squad officers launched a manhunt for him on Saturday.





Here is Mitchelle’s story