MUGO wa WAIRIMU‘s mother reveals why her son has been raping and sedating female patients in his clinics.

Thursday November 8, 2018

-Mother to fake doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu, has revealed why her son has been sedating and raping female patients in many of his clinics in Kayole estate, Nairobi.





In an interview with NTV on Wednesday, Regina Wairimu Ndichu said her son had proper upbringing and was academically gifted throughout his school years.





She also refuted claims that Mugo was a fake doctor saying he is a University of Nairobi graduate who has bachelor degree in Nursing from the prestigious institution.





The mother however admitted that the only mistake she believed her son had committed was failing to go for the mandatory internship at a government hospital while he was pursuing his degree in nursing.





“By the time he was graduating, he had a running clinic and he chose not to attend the attachment that was required for him to be absorbed by the Government. I think this is the only mistake he made in his life. Otherwise he is a qualified doctor ,” the mother said.





She described her son as an over-achiever who topped his classes from class one all the way to class eight, even skipping classes at the request of his teachers.





Mugo is currently on the run after police launched his manhunt for sedating and raping his patients in his Kayole clinics.



