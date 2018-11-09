MUGO WA WAIRIMU‘s days are numbered – see what DCI GEORGE KINOTI has done

Friday November 9, 2018

-Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, has formed a special team of detectives to hunt for fake doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu, who is accused of sedating and raping patients in one of his many clinics in Kayole estate, Nairobi.





In a statement issued by DCI offices along Kiambu Road on Thursday, the top detective formed a special squad that will hunt for Mugo who is currently on the run.





The team comprises detectives from dreaded Flying Squad and Special Crimes Prevention Unit.





On Saturday Flying Squad launched the manhunt for the fake doctor but he escaped after he received a tip off from the same officers.





According to Flying Squad boss Musa Yego, two suspects were arrested at the facility following a tip off on the illegal business.





The employees were operating without proper certification from relevant authorising agencies.





Yego said Wairimu was being pursued so that he could be questioned by investigators concerning the case.





According to a detective, Mugo who has since switched off his phone, was last spotted in Denderu near Ruaka town.



