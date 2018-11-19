MUDAVADI asks KRA to investigate millions donated to churches by RUTO and his men! You can’t be a billionaire few years after joining Government

Monday November 19, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to investigate politicians donating millions of shillings to churches.

Speaking on Sunday at Ruaka PCEA, Kiambu County, Mudavadi urged the taxman to establish the source of this strange money and if the people involved are meeting their tax obligations.

Mudavadi said the information acquired by KRA will also help in the war against corruption as well as enhance the collection of taxes.

In what is seen as a veiled attack on Deputy President William Ruto, who has been donating huge sums in weekly harambees, Mudavadi said some individuals dish out more money than big corporates.

“We have people in the country who are donating more funds than Safaricom is giving through its foundation. If he doesn’t have a big company like Safaricom, it is clear that the source of his money is questionable,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC boss also said a few selfish individuals have allowed some sectors to go down so they can amass wealth through corruption.

