MUDAVADI asks DPP NORDIN HAJI to investigate the multimillion medical scheme launched by UHURU! There is something fishy about it

Monday November 19, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, to investigate the procurement of the multi-billion leased medical equipment scheme by the Government, terming it as a scandal.





In a statement to Kenyans on Saturday, Mudavadi said the scheme had burdened Counties with massive debts and exploited the sick.





The former Vice President said that the profiteers of the scheme stole funds through the initial lease procurement where the cost was grossly inflated.





In the leasing scheme launched in 2014, County Governments signed agreements with the national Government to have two hospitals each equipped with imaging, dialysis, theatre and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) machines.





But Mudavadi now says that most Counties have not received these equipment and that those which have cannot use them for lack of qualified personnel, yet the devolved Governments are forced to pay for the machines.





Mudavadi accused the national Government of launching an elaborate cover-up of the scheme.



