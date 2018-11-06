Moving on swiftly! VERA SIDIKA introduces her new man after ditching ‘woman eater’ OTILE BROWN (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - High flying Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, seems to have moved on from her baby love-turned ‘woman eater’, Otile Brown.

The curvy socialite and the soulful Kenyan singer have been washing their stinking linen in public after their ‘relationship’ hit a dead end.

Vera may have found a shoulder to lean on already after she was spotted hanging out with a Tanzanian model by the name Calisah.

The two were having a good time during a date night and Vera shared the photos on her Instagram page perhaps to spite Otile Brown.

Check out the photos below.


