Moving on swiftly! VERA SIDIKA introduces her new man after ditching ‘woman eater’ OTILE BROWN (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - High flying Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, seems to have moved on from her baby love-turned ‘woman eater’, Otile Brown.
The curvy socialite and the soulful Kenyan singer have been washing their stinking linen in public after their ‘relationship’ hit a dead end.
Vera may have found a shoulder to lean on already after she was spotted hanging out with a Tanzanian model by the name Calisah.
The two were having a good time during a date night and Vera shared the photos on her Instagram page perhaps to spite Otile Brown.
Check out the photos below.
