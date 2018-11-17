More PHOTOs of Citizen TV JACQUE MARIBE slaying at NAISULA LESUUDA’s wedding, She looks like a morning snack (PHOTOs).

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - Citizen TV’s anchor, Jacque Maribe, was among invited guests at the wedding of Samburu West MP, Naisula Lesuuda.

This is the first time that the embattled anchor is being spotted in public after she was released on bail.

Jacque slayed in designer sun-glasses and long braids that made her look so fresh and neat.

She arrived at the wedding in a chopper accompanied by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and other invited guests.

She sat quietly at the tent following the wedding proceedings and looked at ease despite facing murder charges.

Here are more photos of Jacque slaying at Naisula Lesuuda’s wedding.

photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

