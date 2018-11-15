Money is good! Kenyans react to State House Spokesperson, KANZE DENA’s new look (PHOTOs)

, , , , 08:21

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, has left tongues wagging after briefing journalists on the President’s diary on the month of November.

The former Citizen TV news anchor stepped out in an elegant pink dress that revealed her new found curves.

Netizens took to social media to comment on her transformation since she secured the plum job.

Check out the photos below and reactions.



On Facebook, Edwin Sianyo wrote: “Money is good kanze looks younger than she was wen in Royal media big ups my dear,”

While Purity Kadogo wrote: “Waah! Money talk… Kanze ameshona jooh! Happy for you… God bless you,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno