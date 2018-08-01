MITHIKA LINTURI’s marriage hits rock bottom as he threatens to shoot his wife, MARYANNE KEITANY, she is also RUTO’s ex-Chief of Staff

Friday November 2, 2018 - Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, is on the spot after his wife filed a complaint at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) claiming that he threatened to kill her.





Maryanne Keitany, who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s former Chief of Staff, alleged that Linturi threatened to shoot her dead during a domestic brawl in their Runda home, Nairobi, early this week.





According to reports, Linturi, who is a licensed gun holder, was summoned to their offices after a complaint was made and that the matter was now under investigation.





“There was a complaint of threats against life against the Senator and he was summoned for questioning.”





“Investigations are ongoing and we will act accordingly with time,” said a source who sought anonymity.





However, the Senator dismissed claims that he had recorded a statement over the allegations but admitted that he was at the DCI offices.





“I have not been summoned to the DCI nor recorded any statement and if I am called upon, I will present myself there,” Linturi said.





“The DCI is a public office and anyone can go there when they want at any time.”





“If I went to the DCI, it is none of your business,” he added.



