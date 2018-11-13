MIKE SONKO shocks Nairobians as he appoints a man who has stolen millions of Kenyans’ money as his Chief of Staff – Will he not steal everything

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has shocked Nairobians after he reinstated his former Chief of Staff, Paul Mugo.





Mugo was sacked in July after Auditor General Edward Ouko revealed the loss of billions of shillings in Nairobi County.





Mugo was suspended together with acting Finance Chief Officer, Ekaya Alumasi, and acting Head of County Treasury, Stephen Mutua.





However, on Tuesday, Sonko announced that he has reinstated Mugo as his Chief of Staff.

Despite getting back his job, Mugo will still be tasked with answering queries on his role in the alleged misuse of funds.





“It is hereby expected that as part of the County leadership, you shall demonstrate professionalism and uphold the principles and values of public service so as to bring dignity to the office that you hold,” part of Sonko’s letter to Mugo read.



