MIKE SONKO plans to hire 800 more askaris to get rid of boda boda operators in Nairobi City! They have become a menace within Nairobi's CBD

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, plans to recruit 800 additional officers (askaris) to beef up the enforcement of by-laws in Kenya’s capital.





This is to bridge the personnel gap at City Hall that has derailed enforcement of city by-laws including the ban on boda-bodas from operating within the city centre.





The Governor will spend Sh600 million by June 2020 to recruit and train the new staff who he hopes will boost efforts to maintain law and order within the city.





“The County will recruit 800 constables in the 2018-19 financial year to increase manpower for effective and efficient service delivery,” said City Hall in the plan.





“Staffing deficit had curtailed efforts to rein in on breaches such as littering, hawking and business operating without licences,” it added.



