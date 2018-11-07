MIKE SONKO is just a useless Governor just like KIDERO – See what he said after Kanjo askaris assaulted Citizen TV journalist, KIMANI MBUGUA

Wednesday November 7, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has said his Government is investigating an incident where Citizen TV journalist, Kimani Mbugua, was assaulted by city askaris in Nairobi on Monday.





Kimani, who was admitted at a Nairobi Hospital was roughed by city askaris (kanjos) after he recorded a video of them taking a bribe from Boda Boda riders in Nairobi‘s Central Business District (CBD).





Sonko released a statement on Wednesday saying his Government had noted with concern the story about an incident of the assault .





"The County Government has a zero tolerance for corruption and the matter will be subjected to thorough investigation,” Sonko said.





Sonko further promised that the said officers will be treated fairly but firmly, and, should they be found guilty, they will be prosecuted.





"We are also aware that several individuals masquerade as County officials, and it is a challenge that is being addressed,"





"The claim will be treated with the seriousness it deserves," Sonko concluded.



