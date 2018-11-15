MIGUNA reveals who will be President and Deputy President in 2022 - RUTO and RAILA are out of the equation! They will be forced on Kenyans

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has said the country’s mafia has decided on who will replace President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, once they retire in 2022.





Although Ruto had declared that he will vie for the Presidency in 2022, Miguna said the DP is not among the two choices of the elite to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





Miguna said Moi and Kenyatta’s dynasties have chosen Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as President and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, as his deputy.





He said the elites refused to choose NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, because he had exposed them as con men.





“ BREAKING NEWS: Having exposed @RailaOdinga and @skmusyoka as conmen and cowardly hypocrites and destroyed them, the Kenyatta and Moi dynasties have CHOSEN @MusaliaMudavadi as Muigai's successor deputized by @MoiGideon. The NRMKe revolution will not be sabotaged. #SayNoToUjinga,” Miguna said



