MIGUNA MIGUNA has written another book attacking RAILA ODINGA and UHURU - They are political conmen lying to Kenyans

Monday November 19, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has penned another book revealing social injustices in Kenya.





The book, The Case Against Tyrants & Renegades, will be out on December 20th, 2018.





Making the announcement on Sunday, Miguna urged Kenyans to start making orders.





“The Case Against Tyrants & Renegades, by Miguna Miguna, copyright 2018 (All Rights Reserved) 450 pages, hardback. Publication date: December 20, 2018. Information about Pre-Publication orders will be provided in due course,” Miguna posted.

In August this year, Miguna announced that he will be back in the country after September 4 th but he has not kept the promise.





He was deported to Canada in February for participating in the mock swearing of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President.





Things turned from bad to worse when President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila reconciled in the famous handshake deal seemingly leaving Miguna on his own.





He was left with a choice to either follow the new unity pact or continue championing the NASA dream.





Miguna chose the latter, which saw him thrown out of the country twice on grounds that he was not a bona fide Kenyan citizen.



