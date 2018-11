MIGUNA MIGUNA has written another book attacking RAILA ODINGA and UHURU - They are political conmen lying to Kenyans

- Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has penned another book revealing social injustices in Kenya.

The book,will be out on December 20, 2018.

Making the announcement on Sunday, Miguna urged Kenyans to start making orders.

“The Case Against Tyrants & Renegades, by Miguna Miguna, copyright 2018 (All Rights Reserved) 450 pages, hardback. Publication date: December 20, 2018. Information about Pre-Publication orders will be provided in due course,” Miguna posted.

In August this year, Miguna announced that he will be back in the country after September 4

but he has not kept the promise.