Migori Governor OKOTH OBADO says RAILA ODINGA wants him to die in prison because he has dismantled ODM in Migori completely

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, has sensationally claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is behind troubles facing him.





On Friday, Obado was freed on a Sh500, 000 bond after spending two days in police cells over eight firearms that were recovered from his Nairobi and Migori homes.





According to Governor Obado’s brother, Daudi Okoth, Raila Odinga is the man behind the troubles facing his brother.





"There is someone who thinks he's a god. He thinks that Luo Nyanza will be under him forever and he has something to do with this (Obado's tribulations).”





"It's absurd to believe that Obado is the most corrupt Governor in Kenya. This is purely politics and someone is afraid of brewing insurgency," Daudi said in reference to Raila.





But in a fast rejoinder, ODM Vice Chair, Janet Ong'era, accused Mr Obado of blaming Odinga for his political and social tribulations which are 'his own making'.





"He is dragging the party leader to issues that matter not. He is even misinterpreting using of crocodiles phrases. Let him handle his problems in peace," Obado said.



