Microfinance Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - SACCO

Microfinance Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - SACCOJobs and Careers 09:51
Accounts Assistant
2 Posts
We are a fast growing National Savings and credit Organization with a country-wide membership from Government Ministries, private organizations and member retirees.
Hazina Sacco Society wishes to urgently recruit for the following position
Requirements
· A relevant business related degree from a recognized University with CPA II or
· CPA III (finalist)
· KCSE with a mean grade of C+
· Knowledge of Navision and proficiency in Ms Office with emphasis on Excel is an added advantage
· One (1) year of experience
· Aged 24 years and above
Skills
· Excellent communication skills
· Team player
· Interpersonal skills
· Willingness to observe deadlines and set targets
Assistant Customer Care
We are a fast growing National Savings and credit Organization with a country-wide membership from Government Ministries, private organizations and member retirees.
Hazina Sacco Society wishes to urgently recruit for the following position
Requirements
· A relevant Business Degree from a recognized University.
· Diploma in Public Relations and Communications is an added advantage
· KCSE with a mean grade of C+
· Two (2) years of experience in a busy organization
· Aged 25 years and above
· Knowledge of the financial services sector is a must.
Skills
· Excellent communication skills
· Team player
· Good interpersonal skills
· Customer care skills
How to Apply
The application accompanied by C.V, relevant certificates / testimonials and current certificate of good conduct to reach the undersigned on or before 9th November, 2018.
The CEO,
Hazina Sacco Society Ltd,
P.O. Box 59877-00200, Nairobi or Email: hr@hazinasacco.or.ke
Hazina Sacco Society does not charge any kind of fee at whichever stage of the recruitment process and does not act through recruitment agents!