Microfinance Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - SACCO

Accounts Assistant

2 Posts

We are a fast growing National Savings and credit Organization with a country-wide membership from Government Ministries, private organizations and member retirees.

Hazina Sacco Society wishes to urgently recruit for the following position

Requirements

· A relevant business related degree from a recognized University with CPA II or

· CPA III (finalist)

· KCSE with a mean grade of C+

· Knowledge of Navision and proficiency in Ms Office with emphasis on Excel is an added advantage

· One (1) year of experience

· Aged 24 years and above

Skills

· Excellent communication skills

· Team player

· Interpersonal skills

· Willingness to observe deadlines and set targets





Assistant Customer Care

Requirements

· A relevant Business Degree from a recognized University.

· Diploma in Public Relations and Communications is an added advantage

· KCSE with a mean grade of C+

· Two (2) years of experience in a busy organization

· Aged 25 years and above

· Knowledge of the financial services sector is a must.

Skills

· Excellent communication skills

· Team player

· Good interpersonal skills

· Customer care skills

How to Apply

The application accompanied by C.V, relevant certificates / testimonials and current certificate of good conduct to reach the undersigned on or before 9 th November, 2018 .

The CEO,

Hazina Sacco Society Ltd,

P.O. Box 59877-00200, Nairobi or Email: hr@hazinasacco.or.ke