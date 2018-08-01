Microfinance Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - SACCO

Accounts Assistant
2 Posts
We are a fast growing National Savings and credit Organization with a country-wide membership from Government Ministries, private organizations and member retirees.
Hazina Sacco Society wishes to urgently recruit for the following position
Requirements
·         A relevant business related degree from a recognized University with CPA II or
·         CPA III (finalist)
·         KCSE with a mean grade of C+
·         Knowledge of Navision and proficiency in Ms Office with emphasis on Excel is an added advantage
·         One (1) year of experience
·         Aged 24 years and above
Skills
·         Excellent communication skills
·         Team player
·         Interpersonal skills
·         Willingness to observe deadlines and set targets

Assistant Customer Care
Requirements
·         A relevant Business Degree from a recognized University.
·         Diploma in Public Relations and Communications is an added advantage
·         KCSE with a mean grade of C+
·         Two (2) years of experience in a busy organization
·         Aged 25 years and above
·         Knowledge of the financial services sector is a must.
Skills
·         Excellent communication skills
·         Team player
·         Good interpersonal skills
·         Customer care skills
How to Apply
The application accompanied by C.V, relevant certificates / testimonials and current certificate of good conduct to reach the undersigned on or before 9th November, 2018.
The CEO,
Hazina Sacco Society Ltd,
P.O. Box 59877-00200, Nairobi or Email: hr@hazinasacco.or.ke
Hazina Sacco Society does not charge any kind of fee at whichever stage of the recruitment process and does not act through recruitment agents!
