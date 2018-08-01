MICHUKI’s former friend lambasts MATIANGI over his useless matatu crackdown – You are doing nothing!! Just abrupt burst-ups to make you seem no-nonsense

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Former Cooperative Minister, Joseph Nyaga, has attacked Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, for reinforcing Michuki Traffic Rules on Monday.





Nyagah, who was a close friend of Michuki, accused the Government of punishing Kenyans because the latest implementation of the rules was done abruptly.





“I am concerned that matatu owners are losing a lot of money, and travellers are greatly inconvenienced by the abrupt rules NTSA and the police are enforcing.” Nyaga said.





The former Gachoka MP further said it was unfair that the Interior Ministry together with that of Transport and NTSA reinforced the rules and greatly inconvenienced Kenyans.





This, he continued, led most commuters to part with higher fares than they would normally have paid, whereas, most were not able to reach their respective workplaces on time or at all.





The former Minister, who helped Michuki develop the rules 15 years ago, claimed that the regulations had been ignored by the State for a long time.



