MICHELLE OBAMA reveals why she hated Kenya when she visited for the first time - LUOs will be mad after seeing what she said in her book!

Friday November 16, 2018 - Former United States First Lady, Michelle Obama, has revealed why she hated Kenya when she visited the country for the first time in 1992.





In her new book, Michelle wrote that when she, and her husband Barrack Obama, visited the East African nation, the tour was frustrating making her angry with Obama.





Michelle said she experienced her disappointment right from the airport as Barack’s sister, Auma Obama, had quite a dilapidated car.





“Auma’s sky-blue VW was so old that it often needed to be pushed in order to get the engine into gear,” Michelle wrote.





She bought new white sneakers to wear on the trip, and within a day, after all the pushing they did, her shoes turned reddish brown, stained with the cinnamon-hued dust of Nairobi.





She added, “for every bit of awe we felt in Kenya, we were also tired, which led to quibbling, which led finally, for whatever reason, to rage.”





She said the awful experience could be the reason why she did not accompany Obama in his previous visits to Kenya in 2006 as the Senator of Illinois and 2015 as the President of the United States.



