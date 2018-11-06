Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - A 50 year old Kenyan woman has been charged with murder after she chopped off her lover’s penis and cut off his eyelids in Dublin, Ireland.





The woman identified as Grace Miano, killed her 27 year old Ben 10 by the name, Limbani Mzoma, and left his body in a pool of blood at their house where they were living together in one of Dublin’s leafy estates.





Neighbours revealed that the Kenya woman has been in constant fights with her Ben 10.

The woman has been arrested and charged with murder.





