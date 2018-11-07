Meet a 28 yr old Kikuyu MAN arrested after masterminding the theft of Ksh 140 million in Dubai (PHOTOs).

, , , 07:58

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 - Detectives have arrested one of the guys who participated in the theft of Ksh 140 Million in Dubai eight months ago.

The 28 year old suspect by the name George Gitau, becomes the second suspect to be arrested after another lady who also participated in the theft was arrested at her new house in Ruai and Ksh 13 million found hidden in the house.

George and 2 other suspects escaped after stealing the money which was being transported to an ATM in a shopping mall.

George was working as a security guard with a company that transports cash and he is said to be the mastermind of the Ksh 140 million theft.

He played tricks on his fellow guards while transporting the cash and stole 1.4 million Dollars (Ksh 140 Million).

Check out his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno