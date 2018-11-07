Meet a 28 yr old Kikuyu MAN arrested after masterminding the theft of Ksh 140 million in Dubai (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 - Detectives have arrested one of the guys who participated in the theft of Ksh 140 Million in Dubai eight months ago.





The 28 year old suspect by the name George Gitau, becomes the second suspect to be arrested after another lady who also participated in the theft was arrested at her new house in Ruai and Ksh 13 million found hidden in the house.





George and 2 other suspects escaped after stealing the money which was being transported to an ATM in a shopping mall.





George was working as a security guard with a company that transports cash and he is said to be the mastermind of the Ksh 140 million theft.





He played tricks on his fellow guards while transporting the cash and stole 1.4 million Dollars (Ksh 140 Million).





Check out his photos.