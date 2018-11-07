Media personality JULIE GICHURU and her husband TONY celebrate 15-years of marriage (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - Media personality, Julie Gichuru, and her husband Antony Gichuru are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary this month.





The two love birds got married on November 29th 2003 and the former Citizen TV news anchor is already celebrating three weeks early.





Taking to Instagram, Julie wrote:





“Anniversary loading… Me and my boo 19 years of LOVE, 15 years of MARRIAGE #AnniversaryMonth #ThankfulSpirit #AwesomeLord,”





They have been blessed with five children for the 15 years they have been married.





In 2015, the couple lost their son, the third born who was a few months old after chocking and his death devastated their family.





Opening up on the tragic loss recently, Julie said:





“It was incredibly hard and I need to say now that our baby choked on pureed food.





“And to all the mothers and fathers out there, the biggest cause of death of children less than one year is choking. Children can choke on liquids and they can choke on solids”





She added:





“My life is my children, I was devastated beyond anything.





“I am telling you the kind of grief where you cannot breathe. I would literally wake up and (breaths deeply) and search for breath because I had no breath in my body. I yearned to sleep at night because in my sleep he would come in my dreams, I was holding him again.





“It was a traumatizing time and I actually said to my husband ‘We are never going to have another child again’. I can’t go through this again.”





Check out some of their photos below.