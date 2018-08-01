MATILDA SAKWA is a dirty woman! See how she embarrassed UHURU during the NYS pass out parade in Gilgil! BONIFACE MWANGI arrested

Friday November 16, 2018 - Renowned human right crusader, Boniface Mwangi, was arrested on Friday when he attended the National Youth Service (NYS) recruit pass out in Gilgil, Nakuru County.





Sharing this on social media after his arrest, Mwangi disclosed that officers noticed him taking pictures of the chaos and dirt during the event when they apprehended him.





“They arrested and later released me after deleting the pictures I had taken. They have barred me from attending the event so now I am just chilling at a cafe called Shepherd in the town," Mwangi said





He added that upon his arrest, he produced his press card and the officer later made some phone calls to corroborate that he was indeed a journalist.





Mwangi said he had no ill-intentions stating that he had gone to Gilgil because of a relative who was part of the pass-out parade.





"Will have to wait for them to finish the ceremony and my people can come out. I am their ride home," he said.



