MATIANG’I please implement Michuki rules no matter what, Imagine this is a matatu operating on a Kenyan road, SMH!!!(PHOTOs).

Monday, November 13, 2018- Matatu drivers across the Country are on a go slow after CS Fred Matiang’i ordered the crackdown of PSV vehicles that have been breaking Michuki rules.
There has been a lot of madness on Kenyan road because of laxity among traffic cops.
PSV drivers have been breaking traffic rules and endangering precious lives of innocent Kenyans with unroad-worthy vehicles.
Check out his unroadworthy matatu that was spotted on the road.
