Massive Recruitment by KPLC, Nairobi, Kenya (Even Internships)

Graduate Internship.

Reference No. KP1/INTGRAD/19/01

In line with the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, Kenya Power is offering recent Bachelor’s Degree an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills.

The internship opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months with effect from January 2019 .

Requirements

· Should be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months).

· Should have graduated with a Degree from a recognized institution within the last two years

· Should be a Kenyan Citizen .





Diploma Internship

Reference No. KP1/INTDIP/19/01

In line with the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, Kenya Power is offering recent Diploma graduates an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills.

The internship opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months with effect from January 2019 .

Requirements

· Should be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months).

· Should have graduated with a Degree or Diploma from a recognized institution within the last two years

· Should be a Kenyan Citizen .





Undergraduate Industrial Attachment

Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/19/01

In line with the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, Kenya Power is offering continuing Bachelor’s Degree students an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills.

The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months with effect from January 2019 .

Requirements

· Should be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months).

· Should be a continuing student pursuing a Degree from a recognized institution

· Should have a valid introduction letter from the learning institution





Diploma Industrial Attachment

Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/19/01

In line with the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, Kenya Power is offering continuing Diploma students an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills.

The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months with effect from January 2019 .

Requirements

· Should be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months).

· Should be a continuing student pursuing a Diploma from a recognized institution

· Should have a valid introduction letter from the learning institution

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications online by visiting the Kenya Power website: http://www.kplc.co.ke under the Public information tab and Career Opportunities section. Applications should be received not later than 30 th November 2018 . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

a) Are you registered with us in our careers portal? Click here to register.

b) For those who have successfully registered, you can login to apply for the latest opportunities (See candidate application guide ).