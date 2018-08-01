Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - Ministry of Defence

Carpenter

Job Group ‘E’

Five (5) Posts

Basic Salary: Ksh. 15,670 – 17,570 p.m.

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer.

· An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have: –

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the National Industrial Training Authority or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Mason

Job Group ‘E’

Five (5) Posts

Basic Salary: Ksh. 15,670 – 17,570 p.m.

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer.

· An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have: –

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the National Industrial Training Authority or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Tailor

JOB GROUP ‘E’ – Sixteen (16) POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 15,670 – 17,570 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Responsibilities

· This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer. Duties will entail: stitching, threading and needlework on work pieces, cleaning of workplace and machines.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have: –

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the National Industrial Training Authority or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Sign Writer

Job Group ‘E’

Five (5) Posts

Basic Salary: Ksh. 15,670 – 17,570 p.m.

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

· Designing and creating signs by measuring and calculating letter size, preparing the surface, applying background paint using brushes, sprays and rollers, and creating the letters using brushes, stencils, enamel paint and decals

· Painting signs and lettering using lacquers, varnishes, paints and other materials

· Painting signs on brick, metal, timber, glass, plastic and other surfaces

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have: –

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the National Industrial Training Authority or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Technician

JOB GROUP ‘G’ – Three (3) POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 20,800 – 25,860 p.m. (Job, Group “G”)

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 4,000

Leave Allowance:(Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade in this cadre.

An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a more experienced officer. Duties and responsibilities will entail:

· repairing parachutes, aircraft safety belts, motor vehicle canopies and fabricating loose covers for both aircrafts and vehicles; packing parachutes/dingys for use by soldiers; storing and maintenance of parachutes; maintaining upholstery and fabrics sewing machines and carpet cleaning machines; undertaking interior finishing which include carpeting, upholstery, repairing and modifying seat cushions/covers; and determining the strength of repairing materials.

Requirements

For appointment, a candidate must have: –

· Craft Certificate OR Grade III awarded by the National Industrial Training Authority in any of the following fields: – Cushion Making, Clothing Technology, Textile Engineering, Upholstery and Carpeting; and

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.





Plant Operator

JOB GROUP ‘D’ – Five (5) POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,610 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “D”)

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Responsibilities

· Operating machines of ‘difficult rating’ C;

· Assisting machine attendants in identifying possible breakdowns;

· Liaising with mechanics for servicing; making daily and weekly oil checks;

· Maintaining the cleanliness of the plants.

· Attach and detach loads properly

· Ensure compliance with all safety rules and regulations

· Monitor and maintain all rigging equipment to ensure safety

· Safely and properly attach and utilize all pulley and block systems

· Set up and break down necessary equipment

· Maneuver loads through difficult and confined spaces

Requirements

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D (Plain)or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have passed the suitability test for plant operators;

· Possess a valid Driving License free from current endorsements for class(es) of machine(s) that one may be required to operate or Rigger certification from a recoginized institution;

· Be able to operate at least two (2) plants of ‘difficult rating’ C;

· Attended a First Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week from St John Ambulance or the Kenya Institute of Highways and Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution; and

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and result.





Mortuary Attendant

JOB GROUP ‘D’ – Two (2) POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,610 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “D”)

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Responsibilities

Duties and Responsibilities include:

· Carry out duties in the mortuary, including preservation of bodies

· Embalming of bodies

· Assisting in postmortems

Requirement

Relevant training from a recognized institute

· Training in embalming will be added advantage

· Minimum experience 2 years





Waiter Assistant

JOB GROUP ‘E’ – Fifteen (15) POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 15,670 – 17,570 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Responsibilities

This will be the entry grade for the Cooks cadre. An officer at this level will be on job training and will carry out duties under the supervision of a senior officer.

Duties will include:

· cleaning floors and windows within the service area; cleaning glass ware, cups, trays and cutlery; wiping and arranging furniture in the restaurant; carrying out table set-up; wiping cutlery and glass ware; and assisting in food and beverage service.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Craft Certificate in Food and Beverage Production, Sales and Service or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· have attended a formal course lasting not less than two (2) months in Food and Beverage Sales and Service organized by the Kenya Utalii College or other recognized institution.





Housekeeping Assistant

JOB GROUP ‘E’ – Two (2) POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 15,670 – 17,570 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Depending on area of deployment Ksh 3,000

(Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

· Dusting and cleaning rooms and corridors;

· spreading beds; washing cleaning materials and equipment; reporting major defects to the supervisor;

· replenishing cleaning materials and supplies;

· washing linen and guest laundry;

· ironing linen and guest laundry; and ensuring proper storage of all equipment used.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Formal training lasting not less than two (2) months in Housekeeping and/or Laundry or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution









Cook

JOB GROUP ‘E’ – Thirty six (36) POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 15,670 – 17,570 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Responsibilities

This will be the entry grade for the Cooks cadre. An officer at this level will be on job training and will carry out duties under the supervision of a senior officer.

· Duties will include: preparation of raw foods for cooking; cleanliness of equipment used in production; maintaining hygiene by ensuring cleaning of the kitchen and its surroundings; setting up and preparing equipment for use in food preparation and production; and alerting the supervisor of any defective equipment.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Craft Certificate in Food and Beverage Production, Sales and Service or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Attended a formal course lasting not less than two (2) months in Food Production organized by the Kenya Utalii College or other recognized institution

How to Apply

www.mod.go.ke Applications are invited for the following posts in the Ministry of Defence. Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC2 (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with copies of the required certificates. The application form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke

Completed application forms should reach the

Cabinet Secretary’s office

Ministry of Defence,

P.O. Box 40668 – 00100,

NAIROBI

OR

Hand delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road, on or before 12th November, 2018.

NB:

· Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

· Qualified persons irrespective of gender, age, race, culture, religion, marital status or disability are encouraged to apply.