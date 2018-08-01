Massive Recruitment at Moko Home + Living, Nairobi, Kenya

Company: Moko Home + Living

Position: Imports Manager

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHO WE ARE

Moko Home + Living is a growing company bursting with innovation, creativity and passion. Our customers dream of a better night’s sleep, a welcoming place to host their guests, a fun and safe place for their children to play.

But they tell us this isn’t easy – they have to settle for low-quality furnishings or break the bank. Join us in building the products, the brand and the network to put quality living within everyone’s reach.

Here’s what our team has accomplished in the few years since our founding:

· Reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products

· Attracted global investment to continue fuelling our growth and vision

· Supported the growth of over 200 small furniture businesses across the country

· Grown from a start-up to mid-sized company

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Our supply chain is at the core of our business, bringing materials from around the world which are ultimately crafted into locally-made furniture adorning homes across Kenya. This role will ensure that our import supply chain grows and develops apace with the company’s product development and manufacturing plans.

The ideal Imports Manager will be able to manage and grow a strategic global supplier network and ensure systems and processes are in place to meet growing procurement needs.

A highly analytical, detail-oriented individual who can scour the globe for the best suppliers while building strong procurement and logistics systems would be a strong fit for this role.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Lead Import Supply Chain Growth and Development

· Ensure import supply chain systems, processes and team capacity are apace with company growth

· Proactively grow the company’s supplier network for key materials to mitigate risk and keep pace with growing demand; identify and attend relevant trade fairs and conduct overseas factory visits

· Keep up-to-date with global market changes relevant to our key product lines

· Develop international sourcing plans to accommodate increasingly complex sales and manufacturing needs

· Effectively identify and troubleshoot problems wherever they may arise along our supply chain and implement effective, lasting solutions

Manage Key Supply Chain Relationships

· Manage relationships with key local and foreign service providers

· Coordinate work with our Mauritius-based global sourcing team

· Oversee key global supplier relationships and support in building new ones

Achieve Efficient Compliance

· Keep abreast with local and global regulatory changes such as those concerning customs and product standards

· Ensure compliance practices are built into our systems in an efficient, streamlined way

CAREER GROWTH + COMPENSATION

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team.

Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· Strong organizational and record keeping skills, including the ability to develop operational tools in Microsoft Excel

· Strong management and leadership skills, including the ability to relate well with direct reports, customers and colleagues. Candidates with at least 3 years’ management experience managing a large team preferable.

· Strong professional references demonstrating professional accomplishment and trustworthiness

· Knowledge of good manufacturing practices and lean manufacturing policies and procedures

· At least 5 years’ experience working in a manufacturing setting (process, chemical, mechanical)

· Technical background a plus





Position: Head of Market Expansion

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Our Head of Market Expansion is responsible for scaling our retail presence to reach millions of customers. We’re looking for a self-driven

and analytical leader with the ability to set strategies to grow the numbers of customers that can enjoy Moko’s products and systems toward this goal.

You’ll be excited to solve big problems like creating and scaling Moko home delivery model or coming up with the best plan to grow Moko’s pop-up stores country wide. You’ll be passionate about managing people and leading and growing a team.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Lead the Outbound Growth of Moko Products through B2C and B2B

· Launch and grow our network of pop up stores – called dream stations – to bring the Moko’s dream experience to our customers and generate outbound leads

· Launch and grow Moko’s showrooms – the place where the Moko ah-ah moment happens

· Spearhead the introduction of Moko products in supermarkets managing payments and account receivables

· Run A/B tests in point of sales to identify best strategies for growth and expansion

· Liaise with the Head of Branding to ensure that Moko’s pop up stores, showrooms and supermarkets are in line with the brand message and voice

· Coordinate with the operation team to ensure smooth deliveries of products and to bring the Moko dream to the homes of our clients

Implement and manage systems to effectively tackle increasingly complex work

· Create a plug and play script to enable a rapid growth of our pop-up stores and showrooms across the country

· Create and manage systems to ensure that all the outbound leads are recorded and followed up on time

· Create systems with other departments to ensure that payments are recorded on time, mattresses and other Moko’s products are available when needed, raw materials are ordered on time

Develop and lead a high performing team

· Anticipate and plan for hiring needs in line with the projected growth

· Invest in coaching and development of your team, taking advantage of opportunities to grow team members’ responsibilities

· Maintain a high-performance culture, setting ambitious targets and rewarding outstanding accomplishment

· Create a culture where decisions are based on data and innovation and creativity come first

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· You have experience managing people and growing a small team to the next level

· You are an extremely fast and adept learner – able to quickly and deeply understand complex systems and problems.

· You enjoy applying your problem-solving and strategic thinking skills to a variety of diverse challenges.

· You have a strong analytical toolkit and frequently apply quantitative analysis to decision-making.

· You thrive when you are able to take initiative, you can plan and organize your work around specific goals.

· You are excited to turn lessons learned from practical trials into actionable ways that we can improve our brand experience and services.

· Whether it’s coordinating work across multiple teams, implementing a new system or prototyping new expansion models – you like to get into the details and don’t mind “getting your hands dirty.”





Position: Area Manager

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Moko’s goal is to change the way people experience their everyday home. We have an ambitious development pipeline that spans mattresses to sofas with the goal of making our customers’ dream of leading a modern lifestyle a reality. We’re looking to add an Area Manager aka Get Things Done Manager.

As the Get Things Done Manager, you’ll be responsible for running Moko’s day-to-day brand operations. You’ll be an excellent project manager who is able to joggle a variety of tasks under tight timelines.

You’ll put into use your knowledge of marketing and you’ll push the day-to-day activities to see Moko’s vision become a reality for our customers. Finally, you’ll be excellent people manager, who can motivate and grow the team.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

· Under the direction of the Head of Brand and Product Development, lead the day-to-day implementation of the Moko work plan so that we can help our customers achieve the modern lifestyle they dream of

· Act as a liaison to senior management and directors to keep them up to date about operations and projects implemented

· Coordinate and manage the weekly activities of the napstars, the marketing team that brings the Moko dream world to our customers

· Lead and coordinate the capacity planning and hiring strategy of the Napstar team and ensure their training in line with activities planned in the marketing calendar

· Create a high performance culture in the napstar marketing team where KPIs are always met and decisions are taken based on data. Foster an environment where new ideas are brought up by team members

· In coordination with Head of Brand and Creative Director develop a training for the marketing team to ensure that the Moko story is told with a consistent voice and in an engaging way by our team

· Liaise with the delivery team so that to-the-door deliveries of mattresses happen on time. Coordinate with the operation team to manage an efficient use of resource and effective capacity planning

· Liaise with supermarkets, malls and other sites to ensure that we have all the approvals and permits necessary for a smooth set up and running of marketing activations

· Support the screening and recruitment of suppliers, contractors and other consultants necessary for the implementation of the work plan

· Manage the day-to-day coordination with suppliers, constructors (e.g. to build a sleeping station or showroom-in-a-container) and other consultants so that work is completed on time and with the level of quality expected

· Provide operational support to implement market research activities for the development of new marketing activities ideas and for the conception and design of the first Moko’s sofa collection!

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· You have experience (preferably 3 years) in retail or sales or marketing and are talented in hiring and managing people

· You have a passion for training people and growing your team

· You are a go getter and enjoy figuring out what it takes to get things done on time in the most efficient way

· You are an exceptional project manager and able to come up with and execute a detailed plan

· You preferably have a creative side and can propose how marketing activation can be optimized and new ideas introduced

· You thrive when you are able to take initiative, you are considered very self-managing and do best in an environment where you are given high-level goals and take initiative to achieve them

· You possess a strong analytical toolkit, and you frequently apply quantitative analysis to decision-making

· You pay extra attention to details in everything you do without losing sight of the big picture and the goals that we want to achieve

· You have the ability to convince people and negotiate partnership with suppliers and contractors





Position: Napstar Marketing Officer

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

We’re looking to add a Napstar Marketing Officer to the Moko team. You’ll be an analytical person who has a passion for engaging customers and telling the Moko story.

You’ll be self-motivated, keen to learn on the job and strive to achieve the best possible outcome in everything you do. You’ll enjoy taking on a variety of tasks, from managing marketing activations at Moko’s innovative “Sleeping Station” to running market research surveys.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Run Marketing Activities

· Plan and execute marketing activations in malls and other locations for Moko’s mattresses ensuring that KPIs are met

· Train and manage Moko Brand Ambassadors to animate the marketing activation in line with the brand spirit

· Keep an up to date record of leads and customers generated and ensure that Brand Ambassadors complete all reports on time

· Support digital marketing team to generate and gather content for marketing and social media campaigns

Offer Customer Care for our Clients

· Follow up on leads to coordinate when orders can be placed and mattresses delivered

· Coordinate with the “Dreamliner” delivery team to arrange home deliveries to customers

· Ensure that payments are collected and logged in our system

· Assist customers in case of queries such as replacement of the product or assistance with product guarantee

Support Market Research

· Conduct market research and customers’ insights collections (both online and offline) through surveys or 1:1 interviews

· Arrange for focus group discussions and 1:1 interviews as requested by the Brand Operation Manager and Head of Branding

· Summarize data collected from market research and offer recommendations

· Collect testimonials from customers and provide insightful feedback to management to develop our products and our brand

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· A preference for 1-2 years’ experience in a role with sales or customer relations responsibilities

· Previous marketing experience is a plus, but not a requirement

· Extremely strong interpersonal skills and success developing productive professional relationships

· An enthusiastic individual with outstanding problem-solving skills to assist customers in their purchase and after sales journey

· Strong analytical skills and attention to detail—ability to analyse data and proactively identify and address issues

· An initiative taker who enjoys working independently once you receive clear directions from the manager

· Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel

· Eager to join a young, quickly-growing organization and team





Position: Customer Engagement Officer

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

We’re looking to add customer-oriented, analytical people to our Customer Engagement team. You’ll be motivated by building relationships with a portfolio of long-term customers – whether they are hustling in Gikomba or running a major supermarket.

You’ll take pride in keeping everyone’s accounts in order – making sure the dozens of clients you manage are fully stocked while keeping on top of their account payments. Most importantly, you’ll be eager to take on more responsibility and grow your career as part of our team.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Manage Client Accounts

· Take responsibility for placing orders according to credit rules and credit limit established by your supervisor

· Manage customers’ payment schedule and ensure that customers adhere to credit limits

· Build long-term relationships with clients and service recurring order needs

· Provide all customer support required by the clients in your portfolio

Network Within the Industry and Identify New Clients

· Build and grow relationships within the furniture manufacture industry

· Use industry networks and other means to generate new leads on an on-going basis

· Develop a strong understanding of competitors and competing products on the market

Present Products to Prospective Customers

· Pursue leads, research prospects and make initial introductory calls

· Make product presentations which show an in-depth understanding of our products and the client’s needs

· Offer recommendations to your supervisor about creditworthiness of new customers

· Close relationships and coordinate orders with our warehouse

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· A preference for 1-2 years’ experience in a role with sales or customer relations responsibilities

· Extremely strong interpersonal skills and success developing productive professional relationships

· A mature professional who can comfortably relate with business owners and senior purchasing managers

· Strong analytical skills and attention to detail—ability to analyse customer statements and proactively identify and address issues with customer accounts

· Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel

· Eager to join a quickly-growing organization and team





Position: Manufacturing Operations Manager

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

You’ll take the reins of our growing manufacturing operation. This is a key management and leadership role which will oversee all critical production functions and advance them to the next level. The Manufacturing Operations Manager will also work closely with various teams to ensure timely delivery to our customers.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Production Planning

· Work with the supply chain department to forecast and plan for present and future consumption of raw materials to ensure that materials are always available

· Evaluate production schedules and labour requirements to plan team structure and development

· Develop and maintain production metrics for quality, delivery, and safety

Team Management

· Build strong rapport with our 100-person-strong production team through open communication; promote a positive, safe, productive and efficient work environment

· Continually analyse, identify and set expectations to motivate team members to achieve objectives and goals

· Manage employee training and required documentation to ensure effective training methods that are in compliance with current procedures and quality standards

Quality Assurance

· Ensure that goods produced by your team always meet quality standards

· Monitor product standards at various levels of production and at the point of release so that the cost of rework is reduced

Continuous Improvement

· Monitor and recommend necessary changes to the layout of plant, machinery and production processes and methods for any new equipment, materials or components

· Continuously work to improve the cost of products by optimizing raw materials, labour and utilities

· Review and recommend appropriate measures to control and minimize waste levels

· Review production practices and equipment; make proposals for improvements to ensure that they are maximally effective

· Support research and development to keep our production team up to date and working with the latest technology and using the most efficient manufacturing practices

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· Strong organizational and record keeping skills, including the ability to develop operational tools in Microsoft Excel

· Strong management and leadership skills, including the ability to relate well with direct reports, customers and colleagues. Candidates with at least 3 years’ management experience managing a large team preferable.

· Strong professional references demonstrating professional accomplishment and trustworthiness

· Knowledge of good manufacturing practices and lean manufacturing policies and procedures

· At least 5 years’ experience working in a manufacturing setting (process, chemical, mechanical)

· Technical background is a plus





Position: Lead Maintenance Engineer

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

You’ll take responsibility for ensuring that all the equipment in our growing factory is operating efficiently and safely. This is a key technical leadership role that requires leading a technical team in developing and implementing world-class maintenance systems. The Lead Maintenance Engineer will work closely with our production teams to ensure maximum uptime.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Maintenance Systems and Planning

· Develop and oversee the implementation of preventative maintenance for all machinery – including foam processing and woodworking light and heavy equipment

· Plan and manage stock and supply chain for spare parts and factory consumables to minimize downtime

· Regularly review and update maintenance protocols to ensure best practices

Technical Team Management

· Lead and coordinate the work of a team of technicians working across different shifts; ensure they have the resources and skills to quickly and effectively respond to downtimes

· Continually analyse, identify and set expectations to motivate team members to achieve objectives and goals

· Manage employee training and required documentation to ensure effective training methods that are compliant with current procedures and safety standards

Continuous Improvement

· Continuously work to prevent and minimize downtime

· Routinely review machinery and electrical safety to ensure the highest standards are met

· Identify opportunities for cost-effectively implementing equipment redundancies to ensure work interruptions are minimized in the case of equipment breakdowns

· Support the planning, installation and commissioning of new production lines

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· Strong organizational and record keeping skills, including the ability to develop systems and tools in Microsoft Excel

· Good management skills, with a track record managing a small to mid-sized team including technical roles

· Strong professional references demonstrating professional accomplishment and trustworthiness

· Deep technical knowledge of motor-driven and hydraulic machinery as well as a good working knowledge of electrical control systems

· Hands-on experience leading mechanical maintenance in a factory setting

· At least 5 years’ experience working in a manufacturing setting or other environment involving significant machinery usage





Position: HR Officer

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Moko is looking for an individual with an eye for talent. The ideal candidate will support organization-wide efforts in sourcing for and retaining the best talent.

Additionally, they should be able to take pride in duties such as helping a group of general workers in their factory work better together in the morning and training a group of new recruits on the company values in the afternoon.

They should be at ease with both interviewing a prospective candidate and walking a new senior manager through their first hiring process.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Manage the recruitment process end-to-end

· Identify great potential members of their team through a variety of strategies. This includes multiple job board searches, leveraging their existing networks and building new ones as well as direct outreach to prospective candidates

· Consider candidates for roles by evaluating their skills and culture fit in-depth, using detailed interviews, role plays and practical assessments

· Support hiring managers in reviewing responses and narrowing down the candidate pool toward the perfect fit

· Accurately track the progress of all applicants through the hiring pipeline, keeping everyone participating in the hiring process in the loop

· Assess staff development and training needs and support the creation of training programs as well as ensure that all staff members receive effective mentorship to promote career growth

· Personally lead training sessions for staff members

· Lead diversity and inclusion work for the Company in addition to serving as a leader and role model to the team at large. Live the Watervale values.

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· At least 3 years’ experience in finding, hiring and managing talent.

· Ability to shape the talent strategy of a fast-growing company.

· Quality focus. Just getting the job done is not enough for you. You set high standards and share them with the team.

· Knowledge of Kenya employment laws

· Strong attention to detail and the ability to deliver on assigned tasks with independence and little supervision

· Eagerness to join a young, quickly-growing organization and team





Position: Market Research Manager

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

We’re looking for a Market Research Manager who can match our customers’ needs with possible products. You’ll have a passion for using conversations, surveys and any other tool at your disposal to develop a deep understanding of what our customers want and need.

You’ll also be driven by the challenge of understanding product possibilities from our network of global suppliers, choosing amongst these using your deep understanding of our market. Your dream come true is the successful development and launch of a new product.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Dive Deep into Customer Needs

· Develop a deep understanding of our re-sellers and end customers through structured conversations, surveys and other research methodologies

· Track and anticipate market trends with respect to style

· Translate lessons learned into customer insights which can inform product and design decisions

Support Product Development

· Work with our supply chain team to identify global suppliers

· Research product possibilities through the global supplier network and match these with local market needs

· Support the piloting and launch of new products based on your work

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· You have training and at least 2 years’ experience in marketing, qualitative research, sales or customer service.

· You enjoy working on multiple diverse projects and tasks simultaneously.

· You thrive when you are able to take initiative, you can plan and organize your work around specific goals.

· You have the skills to undertake in-depth market research, using qualitative tools such as structured interviews and direct customer observations.

· You are excited to turn lessons learned from research into actionable ways that we can improve our products and services.

· You can troubleshoot problems and offer ideas about possible solutions.





Position: Supply Chain Officer

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

We are looking for an individual with an eye for details who is eager to cultivate good relationships with suppliers. The Supply Chain Officer will work closely with various teams to ensure timely and cost-effective sourcing and inventory management while maintaining high standards of integrity and accountability.

The ideal candidate will support organization-wide efforts in strategic sourcing, information management and relationship building.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Strategic Sourcing

· Sourcing for new suppliers and forecasting price trends and their impact on the business.

· Placing local orders and monitoring delivery dates.

· Processing all paperwork relevant to the purchasing of goods.

· Negotiate with suppliers for discounts/better prices

· Expedite delivery of procured goods and services.

Information & Inventory Management

· Conduct weekly demand planning to determine the needs and requirements for good and services.

· Generate relevant reports for purchasing analysis from the accounting system.

· Sharing/updating daily report on delivery of local purchase.

· Managing local purchases documents and availing this to internal (accounts/operations) in a timely manner.

Compliance and Adherence to Moko Policies and Standards

· Ensuring compliance to Procurement law/Company purchasing guidelines and systems.

· Ensuring compliance with different statutory legislation.

Supplier Payments

· Ensure that payments are initiated for delivered goods and services which have no issues.

· Reconcile local purchase/supplier payments.

Relationship Building

· Build strong and long-term buyer-supplier relationships with key suppliers.

· Create and update Supplier database.

Process Improvement

· Creating innovations to improve supply chain management processes

· Attending meetings and trade conferences/shows as required.

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· At least 2 years’ experience in Supply Chain/ Purchasing.

· Quality focus. Just getting the job done is not enough for you. You set high standards and share them with the team.

· Strong attention to detail and the ability to deliver on assigned tasks with independence and little supervision

· Adaptable and possess a zeal to learn

· Proactive and possess great communication skills

· Eagerness to join a young, quickly-growing organization and team





Position: Head of Operations

Location: Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Our Head of Operations is responsible for scaling our distribution to reach millions of customers. We’re looking for a self-driven and analytical leader with the ability to lead and grow our operations team and systems toward this goal.

You’ll be excited to solve big problems like developing a hub-and-spoke distribution model for quick, cost-effective delivery to our customer’s homes. You’ll be obsessed with order and efficiency, putting in place the systems needed to organize the work of your team as it expands.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Lead and grow a world-class distribution operation

· Turn a distribution operation that reaches hundreds of thousands of customers into one that reaches millions

· Develop and implement a hub-and-spoke distribution model which delivers the quality and reliability of our retail customers’ dreams

· Grow and streamline our existing nationwide delivery service which serves hundreds of small businesses

· Oversee an increasingly sophisticated warehousing system and ensure seamless operations as our SKUs grow

Develop and lead a high performing team

· Invest in coaching and development of your team, taking advantage of opportunities to grow team members’ responsibilities

· Maintain a high-performance culture, setting ambitious targets and rewarding outstanding accomplishment

Implement and manage systems to effectively tackle increasingly complex work

· Find opportunities to develop and improve systems, delegate responsibilities to enable your team to handle more work with increasing complexity

· Identify and utilize key control points, allowing you to maintain quality and accuracy of the growing activities within your area of responsibility

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

· You are a strong leader, and you have at least 3 years’ experience managing individuals across different functional areas. You have a proven track record of motivating and developing your direct reports.

· You have an entrepreneurial streak and have drawn energy from working in a young company, start-up environment or other environment of rapid growth and change. You are adaptable to changing requirements and you enjoy working on multiple diverse projects and tasks simultaneously.

· You thrive when you are able to take initiative, you are considered very self-managing and do best in an environment where you are given high-level goals and take initiative to achieve them.

· You are confident in your own ability to perform and inspire others to perform, and you are eager to take on responsibility for a key team within our company.

· You find the prospect of being rewarded according to your ability to grow a team extremely motivating.

· You have experience developing and implementing management systems within an organization, and value the structure and predictability they bring.

· You possess a strong analytical toolkit, and you frequently apply quantitative analysis to decision-making.

· You have managed key internal and external relationships in another organization and are effective and building and maintaining such relationships independently.