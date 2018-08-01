Marie Stopes banned from conducting abortions in Kenya – We are religious country and there have been too many complaints about it

Sunday November 18, 2018 - The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board has banned Marie Stopes from conducting abortions in Kenya.

In a statement on Friday, the board cited complaints from members of the public and blocked the health service provider from publishing misleading information on its website.

Marie Stopes has been the clinic of choice for many Kenyans who seek to undo unplanned pregnancies.

The Constitution has legalised the practice albeit with a rider that it can only be performed on mothers endangered by pregnancy.

But the board, in a meeting on November 10th, said it was dissatisfied by the facility's guidelines on reproductive health.

The board also ordered Marie Stopes to submit, a report of the reviewed guidelines "to conform with the law" within 60 days.

The Committee led by Daniel Yumbya further ordered the hospital to submit weekly returns to the regulator over the next 60 days.

