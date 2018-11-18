MAN shares PHOTOs getting intimate with different SEXY women, this is a real “WOMAN EATER”, Jowie kando.

Sunday, November 18, 2018 -A man has stunned the online community after he shared photos getting intimate with different women.





The guy has sampled all type of women from dark, chocolate to light skinned.





And he is neither afraid nor ashamed to share his sex escapades on social media.





These are the type of men Justice Wakiaga describes as woman eaters.





He is in the same category with Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe’s killer fiance, Jowie.





Here are the photos he splashed online getting intimate with different women.





























