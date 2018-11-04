Man narrates how he had SEX with a SLAY QUEEN inside the toilet at Club Signature in Eldoret, It was the sweetest SEX ever, he says.

Sunday, November 4, 2018 - A man has narrated how he had sex with a lady inside a toilet at Club Signature in Eldoret.





The guy had won Ksh 22,000 after betting and being mid-month, slay queens were desperately looking for men to buy them beer.





He bought Jameson and invited a slay queen and what happened next after they became tipsy will leave you speechless.





Aki wanaume na tamaa ya nunu!!!!!!





Read this guy’s confession on K-Talk narrating how he smashed the lady inside the toilet.