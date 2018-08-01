MALALA and CS ECHESA finally bury the hatchet after the latter released the former’s nude PHOTOs - You won’t believe why MALALA forgave him

Monday November 19, 2018 - Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has forgiven Sports CS, Rashid Echesa, after a bitter exchange over Malala’s scandalous photos that surfaced online.





Speaking yesterday, Malala confirmed that he had indeed struck a truce with Sports CS Rashid Echesa who he had accused of paying some journalists to leak his alleged nudes online.





According to the Senator, he decided to forgive Echesa because he is young just like him and that it was improper for the young people to engage in meaningless things.





"I decided to forgive CS Echesa and move on.”





“We are young people and it is only fair that we consider another life that is away from antagonizing all the time.”





“I do not intend to have that kind of relationship emerging again," stated Senator Malala.



