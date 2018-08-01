MAKAU MUTUA says WILLIAM RUTO is obsessed with winning the Presidency in 2022- He is a man with blind ambitions like MOBUTU SESESEKO

Monday November 12, 2018 - US based law lecturer, Prof Makau Mutua, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto and his lieutenants are obsessed with the 2022 Presidency and they are doing everything to force Kenyans to support them.





In an article he wrote in a local daily on Sunday, Makau who is former a Law Lecturer at Buffalo Law School in New York said Ruto and his errand boy, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, are harassing Kenyans with their campaigns for Presidency in 2022.





“I am worried about all the talk for 2022 that’s coming out of DP William Ruto and his camp. Personally, I don’t begrudge Mr Ruto and his ambitions. Every person needs to dream and reach for the skies. But my concern is that while Mr Ruto is entitled to run for president – every day of the week and twice on Sundays – there’s something amiss,” Makau wrote.





He said Ruto is not alone in forcing Kenyans to his Presidency but his surrogates led by Murkomen are vomiting poison to the electorate by warning them of consequences should their fail to elect Ruto as the President in 2022.





“To be sure, I don’t want to put all the blame on Mr Ruto. He isn’t alone in committing this sin. But he and his lieutenants are the most bellicose. My good friend, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, has anointed himself Mr Ruto’s Svengali. He swats Mr Ruto’s detractors like flies. He’s forgotten what the constitution teaches, although he’s a “learned friend,”





“Like a dragon, he spits fire at enemies, far and near. Like a viper, he shoots poison at you if you so much as look at Mr Ruto sideways. Which begs the question – what would Mr Murkomen do to protect Mr Ruto if the latter ascended to State House? Would we be forced to live in hiding?” he asks.



