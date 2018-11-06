MAINA KAMANDA hates WILLIAM RUTO with a passion – See what he said about his 2022 presidential bid and connection to the KIKUYU bloc

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has once again lashed out at those who are campaigning for 2022 presidential elections, saying they are frustrating the implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

Speaking at Gaturi Catholic Church in Murang’a on Sunday, Maina said all Mt. Kenya leaders must heed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning against playing 2022 politics and instead focus on development.

Kamanda, who is currently a nominated MP, said some local leaders have been politicking at the expense of development.

Kamanda said voters care more about services and are not interested in knowing who will run for elective positions in the next election.

“The President reprimanded leaders for failing to focus on implementing developmental programmes and ordered them to stop engaging in the 2022 election debate,” Maina said.

Maina also said Mt Kenya region is yet to decide on who it will support for Presidency in 2022 and urged those campaigning to wait for the right time to come.

