Lupita Nyong’o’s brother, Junior, leaves tongues wagging after he stepped out wearing a dress (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, November 07, 2018- He may not be as famous as his sister, Lupita, but Junior Nyong’o is making headlines for his cross-dressing and his eccentric lifestyle.

Junior, who resides in the US where he has been pursuing a course in performance art, has often been spotted partying hard and smoking weed with famous US rappers like Snoop Dogg.

Recently, he stepped outwearing a dress to a festival accompanied by his rumored girlfriend, soul singer, Wanja Wahoro.


Clearly, Junior doesn’t mind what people make of his strange fashion sense as he looked quite comfortable in the dress

Check out the photos below.


