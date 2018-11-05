LUHYAS are not mature to produce a presidential candidate in 2022 – 15 WESTERN MPs says as they endorse RUTO

Monday November 5, 2018

-A section of Luhya community MPs have vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto ‘presidential bid in 2022 saying he has demonstrated that he is the only presidential candidate who can unify the entire country.





Speaking during a fundraiser in Kakmega on Sunday, the MPs led by Malava MP Malalu Injendi said Ruto had shown admirable resilience and competitiveness in his political career that could only be rewarded by clinching the top seat.





“This time around, we have to get it right by being at the centre of the formation of the next government. And the surest route to that is supporting the deputy president. That way we will develop,” Injendi said.





Injendi ‘s sentiment were echoed by Bumula MP Moses Mabonga who said such a decision would only keep the region wondering in political cold for longer.





“It is a fact we are not strong enough to have our own presidential candidate. That is why we must rally behind someone with our interests at heart,” Mabonga said.





The MPs sentiments come amid calls by a section of Jubilee allied MP's drawn from Mount Kenya asking politicians to drop early campaigns and focus on service delivery.



